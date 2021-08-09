Raymond Owusu Frimpong scores 2nd goal of the season in Zorya Luhansk home loss

Ghanaian player, Raymond Owusu Frimpong

Ghanaian teenager Raymond Owusu Frimpong continued his bright start to the 2021/2022 season with another goal for Zorya Luhansk in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Frimpong has now scored two goals in only eight minutes since the beginning of the campaign.



Last week, the 19-year-old played just three minutes against FC Inhulets Petrove and scored in their 5-1 victory away.



On Sunday, Frimpong lasted just five minutes in the game against giants Dynamo Kiev and was on target again as Luhansk lost 2-1 at home.

The former Asokwa Deportivo player got the consolation for Luhansk in the additional minutes after Oleksandr Syrota and Vitaliy Buyalskyy had given Dynamo the lead.



Frimpong joined the Ukrainian side in March 2021 from the Ghanaian second-tier Deportivo, where he signed a two-year contract.