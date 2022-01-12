Razak Abalora completes three-year move to Europa League side Sheriff Tiraspol

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper, Razak Abalora has reportedly completed his transfer to Moldavian side, Sheriff Tiraspol, pending an official announcement by the club.



Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Saddick Adams has confirmed that the deal is done with the player processing his documents. Abalora will pen a three-year deal that will run until 2025.



Kotoko will receive US$300,000 as a transfer fee.

The former WAFA goalie held the record of most clean sheets kept in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) this season.



Abalora, following the deal, is now set to become the fourth Ghanaian to join the Moldovan first-tier side after Edmond Addo, Patrick Kpozo, and Abdul Basit Khalid who are all currently with the team.



Tiraspol will be playing the Europa League round of 32 after finishing third place in their Champions League group stage.



Meanwhile, Ghana's under-20 goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim is expected to take Kotoko's number one spot in Abalora' absence.



Below is Saddick Adams' tweet