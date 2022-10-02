Razak Abalora considering nationality switch after Ghana snub?

Goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

It appears former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalorah may be considering a nationality switch from Ghana after being left out of the Black Stars call-ups in recent times.

In a post made by the goalkeeper on his verified Twitter account, Abalora seemingly pondered if it was the right time to consider switching nationalities after being left out of Ghana’s plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He tweeted, “Time to switch nationality?” Shortly after making the tweet, the goalkeeper deleted it.



However, it would be impossible for Abalora to switch nationalities from Ghana after making four appearances in FIFA-approved matches.



The 26-year-old made his debut in a 5-1 win over Qatar two years ago on October 12, 2020. He was also in post for Ghana’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against South Africa which ended 1-1 and 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe.

The former WAFA goalkeeper’s last game for Ghana was a 1-0 win over Morocco in a friendly match on June 18, 2021.



According to FIFA’s regulation, a player can only switch nationalities if they played a maximum of three matches.







JNA/WA