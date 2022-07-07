Razak Abalora keeps clean sheet for Sherriff Tiraspol in Champions League prelims

Razak Abalora

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora kept a clean sheet for his side Sherriff Tiraspol in his debut UEFA champions league preliminary round game against Zrinjski on Wednesday evening.

There was nothing to separate both sides after several efforts from the home side as the first half ended goalless.



It was a fierce game in which the two sides create far and few chances with the away side Tiraspol more intent on guarding their goal rather than attacking whiles the host tried all tricks they had but could not breach the backline of Sherriff Tiraspol.

The game ended 0-0 as the second half also failed to produce any goals with the second leg set to come off on Tuesday 12th July 2022.



Razak Abalora joined the Moldovan champions in January 2022 from Asante Kotoko and helped them win the league and FA Cup.