Razak Abalora needs to learn - Awudu Issaka

1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, Awudu Issaka

1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, Awudu Issaka has taken a swipe at Razak Abalora after his howler gifted Morocco a 1-0 win over the Black Stars at the FAR Sportive stadium in Rabat on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars played an impressive game against the Atlas Lions but lost the game by a lone goal due to the error from the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper.



The Atlas Lions of Morocco took advantage of a goalkeeping hauler in the 68th minute to score the match-winner through Jawad El Yamiq.



Abalora has come under serious backlash from fans on social media with many calling for him to be dropped after the game.

This is the second time the former Azam FC goalkeeper had committed a blunder in the national team colors. First against Sao Tome and Principe.



Reacting to Abalora’s performance, However, the former Ghana International insisted the Asante Kotoko shot stopper needs to learn and is of the view he cannot afford to continue committing blunders in games.



“Abalora needs to learn because the errors are too much. I think he has to consult Richard Kingston for some tutorials” he said on Angel TV.