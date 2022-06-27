1
Menu
Sports

Razak Brimah dreams of winning AFCON with Black Stars

IMG 2514 Razak Brimah Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Braimah

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brimah's penalty miss cost Ghana the 2015 AFCON

Ivory Coast beat Ghana to win the 2015 AFCON

Razak Brimah eyes Black Stars return

Linares Deportivo's goalkeeper Razak Brimah hopes to return to the Black Stars, claiming he has a dream of winning a trophy with the team.

Razak Brimah hasn't been part of the Black Stars team since making a video to insult Ghanaians for criticizing his performance in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He has since apologized for his actions and is hoping for a way back into the team as he states that he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.

“I am surprised that I haven’t been getting the Black Stars call up because I believe I am doing well and people can testify to it.

“I have an unfinished business with the Black Stars because it is my dream to help the team win a trophy,” he said.

Razak Brimah's penalty miss cost Ghana the 2015 AFCON trophy in Equatorial Guinea.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Arise Ghana demo: Prepare for a massacre - Sammy Gyamfi to IGP
7 NPP young brains chase MP seats
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists
How masturbation nearly ruined MOG Music
Presidency lists ECOWAS countries with ‘superior’ presidential jets
Kwesi Pratt recounts how ‘kume preko’ demo was birthed
Five top personalities who have openly endorsed Arise Ghana demo
Related Articles: