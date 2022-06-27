Razak Brimah dreams of winning AFCON with Black Stars

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Braimah

Brimah's penalty miss cost Ghana the 2015 AFCON

Ivory Coast beat Ghana to win the 2015 AFCON



Razak Brimah eyes Black Stars return



Linares Deportivo's goalkeeper Razak Brimah hopes to return to the Black Stars, claiming he has a dream of winning a trophy with the team.



Razak Brimah hasn't been part of the Black Stars team since making a video to insult Ghanaians for criticizing his performance in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He has since apologized for his actions and is hoping for a way back into the team as he states that he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.



“I am surprised that I haven’t been getting the Black Stars call up because I believe I am doing well and people can testify to it.



“I have an unfinished business with the Black Stars because it is my dream to help the team win a trophy,” he said.



Razak Brimah's penalty miss cost Ghana the 2015 AFCON trophy in Equatorial Guinea.