Razak Brimah eager to secure Segunda promotion with Linares ahead of Deportivo La Coruna clash

Razak Brimah Sundowns Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah is hoping to make history with Linares Deportivo by helping them achieve promotion to the Spanish Segunda Division.

The former Ghana number one has been influential for the Primera División RFEF side, helping them reach another playoff.

Linares Deportivo face former La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna in a cliffhanger encounter on Saturday at the Estadio Riazor Abanca.

Brimah took to Twitter to post: "Football owe us", declaring his intentions of leading the club to success.

"It's only a crazy dream until you do it," he added in a later tweet.

The 34-year-old nearly led them to promotion last season, only to fall short in the playoffs.

However, the ex-Cordoba shot-stopper's enormous experience will be vital on Saturday of Linares is to earn promotion.

Razak Brimah has not played for the Black Stars since 2017.





