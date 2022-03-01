Razak Pimpong details how he earned Black Stars call-up for 2006 World Cup

Razak Pimpong with Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars player, Razak Pimpong has disclosed how he devised a strategy to earn him a call-up to the national team for the 2006 World Cup tournament.



According to Razak Pimpong who was playing for Danish club Midtjylland, he decided to accept a transfer deal from rivals Copenhagen to relish his dreams of playing at the World Cup.



He explained in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Zionfelix TV that, it was hard to get the attention of the Black Stars technical team to monitor his performance in Denmark so he agreed to a move to join Copenhagen who were already playing in the UEFA Champions League.

“I played 5 years and Midtjylland wanted to extend for me that was when they wanted to call players for the national team. Around that time Copenhagen was playing in the Champions League, so it would be hard for me to make it to the national team if I was playing in Midtjylland. So it was one of the reasons I changed to Copenhagen,” Razak Pimpong stated.



He noted that “when I’m playing in the Champions League, people would see what I am doing and that would make it easier for me to be selected for the national team going to the World Cup.”



Pimpong was part of Ghana’s squad for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



The former Great Olympics player is remembered for his contribution to Ghana's 2-1 win over the United States at the group stages.