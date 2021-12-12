Reactions of Ghanaians to Richard Commey's defeat

Ghanaians throw weights behind Commey despite defeat to Lomachenko
Richard Commey fails to reclaim lightweight belt against Lomachenko
Vasiliy Lomachenko beat Richard Commey at MSG arena
Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey has been in the trends since his defeat to Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko in the Lightweight division bout at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) arena in New York.
Lomachenko outclassed Commey to win the lightweight division belt on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The Ghanaian boxer is in the top five trends on Twitter after the loss.
The Ukrainian won via unanimous decision of 117-110, 119-108, 119-108, although he could have knocked out Commey during the 7th round.
Following the defeat, Ghanaians have reacted with some motivating Commey to keep his head up. Others also hailed Lomachenko for his class act of asking Commey's corner to throw in the towel when the boxer was out of his feet.
@Asantefokuo tweeted: Yes, things didn't go as expected for Richard Commey but the most important thing is to bounce back. We still love you."
"At a point Lomachenko asked Richard’s Commey’s corner to stop the fight...at some point he relaxed for Commey to settle again after throwing far too many jabs at the Ghanaian ......this guy" a tweet by @Blaqqkoffi reads
Here are other social media reactions after the defeat
Richard Commey wasn’t fortunate in the match, big ups to him for still standing his grounds despite being knocked down— Kojo Kommɛnt ???????????? (@benbenaqua) December 12, 2021
pic.twitter.com/VDzhfDgkNJ
Vasiliy Lomachenko was dominant in his unanimous decision victory over Richard Commey. Lomachenko simply the better fighter tonight. Better and smarter technically. Commey was brave but too slow today. He needs a break. #LomaCommey pic.twitter.com/T8pG7Mt2LE— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) December 12, 2021
I never fancied this bout right from when it was signed, Commey hasn't proved to be crack boxer in anyway, never won a bout against any top opposition, only backed by reputable promoter and manager pic.twitter.com/U5Zyv86Rkb— Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) December 12, 2021
It’s one thing to say Lomachenko used Commey as a training bag but that’s the actual fact— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) December 12, 2021
Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision wins the bout pic.twitter.com/zsgufeECH0
Chale Lomachenko dey lash Commey.— Lino Sarkcess Reddington ???????????????? (@mikelino_1) December 12, 2021
Credit to Commey for making it through round 7 after going down.
Richard Commey is Shawn Porter of the lightweight division. Dude has damn near fought everyone. #LomaCommey— Ray Jackson (@RayJack97010720) December 12, 2021
Lomachenko didn’t have the stomach to finish a defenseless fighter, so he twice asked Commey’s corner to do the right thing, and stop the fight so he wouldn’t have to. They didn’t, and once Commey’s head cleared Lomachenko couldn’t. No good deed goes unpunished#LomachenkoCommey— Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) December 12, 2021
Wow serious punch, Richard Commey really suffered in the hands of Lomachenko. What a punch #LomachenkoCommey #LomaCommey pic.twitter.com/ShDRIWQKUZ— Kelvin Mawunya Ashong (@Mawunya_) December 12, 2021
Commey has only got one thing going for him, his power. Everything else, he’s outclassed. Pace, movement, overall ring craft, Lolachenko is just better. So far, Commey hasn’t found a way to land any punches. #LomaCommey— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) December 12, 2021
Yes, things didn't go as expected for Richard Commey but the most important thing is to bounce back. We still love you. pic.twitter.com/bTlyTsnrZY— Asante Forkuo (@Asanteforkuo) December 12, 2021
That’s how you knew it was over for Richard Commey. Damn! ????#LomachenkoCommey pic.twitter.com/ouwGT3TSBR— Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) December 12, 2021
Them beat Commey? Aww he should have chop Banku before fighting????— DON (@Opresii) December 12, 2021
Richard Commey uses a gospel song as his ring entrance and still got beaten by someone who used a hip hop music, smh ????????♂️— Sheriff_Made_It (@sheriff_made_it) December 12, 2021
What it takes you to do as a responsibility, your so called God will never to that as a miracle.
Reggae for life????????????????????????????
I wish Commey nothing but the best. Great man, always been a fan of his https://t.co/gBqikNukwI— Nick (He/Him) (@ScuffyIsGod) December 12, 2021