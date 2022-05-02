Reading FC manager Paul Ince praises Andy Yiadom for playing through the pain barrier

Defender Andy Yiadom

Reading FC manager Paul Ince has heaped praise on crocked defender Andy Yiadom for playing through the pain barrier- confirming the full-back will not play in the final match of the season at Luton Town on May 7.

The 30-year-0ld was absent as the Royals lost 1-0 against West Brom in their final home match of the season at the weekend.



Yiadom joined the side on a four-year deal from Barnsley in 2018 and has gone ahead to make more than 100 appearances in Berkshire.



The Ghana international has suffered a fractured foot - a long tail of an injury-hit season which affected the defender.

But Reading boss Paul Ince has been waxing lyrical about the commitment of the Ghana superstar despite playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks.



"Yids has been playing with a fractured foot for the past three or four weeks which says a lot about the person. He shouldn’t have been playing really but he’s been having injections. To do what he did, dying for the cause, that’s the mentality you want in the club. Terrell did very well, a centre half who hasn’t played since early February, to go and play right-back was exceptional." Ince said