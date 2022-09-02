0
Menu
Sports

Reading boss explains why Baba Rahman is fans favourite

16804998.295 Baba Rahman

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Head of Football Operations for Reading, Mark Bowen has explained why Ghana defender Baba Rahman has become fans favourite after returning to the club this summer.

The enterprising left-back is back for a second loan spell until the end of the 2022/23 season from Chelsea.

“We are delighted to announce that Baba Rahman has sealed a return to Reading Football Club for a second season-long loan spell in blue and white hoops,” Reading announced.

Reacting to the acquisition of the defender, Mark Bowen disclosed he has become fans favourite due to his energetic, wholehearted and powerful performances on the pitch during his spell last season.

“Through his energetic, wholehearted and powerful performances on the pitch and his infectious character off it, Baba became something of a fans favourite here at Reading last season”

“Since the day his loan spell ended in the summer, we have been hoping to bring him back and I am very pleased we have been able to secure his services for the 2022-23 campaign,” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Related Articles: