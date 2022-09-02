Reading boss explains why Baba Rahman is fans favourite

Baba Rahman

Head of Football Operations for Reading, Mark Bowen has explained why Ghana defender Baba Rahman has become fans favourite after returning to the club this summer.

The enterprising left-back is back for a second loan spell until the end of the 2022/23 season from Chelsea.



“We are delighted to announce that Baba Rahman has sealed a return to Reading Football Club for a second season-long loan spell in blue and white hoops,” Reading announced.



Reacting to the acquisition of the defender, Mark Bowen disclosed he has become fans favourite due to his energetic, wholehearted and powerful performances on the pitch during his spell last season.

“Through his energetic, wholehearted and powerful performances on the pitch and his infectious character off it, Baba became something of a fans favourite here at Reading last season”



“Since the day his loan spell ended in the summer, we have been hoping to bring him back and I am very pleased we have been able to secure his services for the 2022-23 campaign,” he said.