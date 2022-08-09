0
Reading manager Paul Ince praises Andy Yiadom for comeback win against Cardiff

1FC43722 95A6 41BC 921B A9FEFD659340.jpeg Andy Yiadom has impressed coach Paul Ince

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Reading manager Paul Ince was impressed with the performance of Ghana defender Andy Yiadom following the comeback win against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Reading came from behind to win 2-1 against Cardiff City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Callum O’Dowda scored the first goal of the game for Cardiff City in the fourth minute before Shane Long equalized for Reading from the penalty spot.

Tom Ince scored the winning goal for Reading in the 63rd minute as they held on to win the game.

Manager Paul Ince was impressed with the performance of his captain in the game.

"Today's performance was a captain's performance," he stated.

"He's an all action man and he does that week in, week out. What he does as a captain he has a lot of responsibility to set an example and lead on the pitch and inspire people around him. If you're playing badly you have to make sure people around you are playing well."

Andy Yiadom signed a contract extension in the summer and was also named captain of the team for the 2022/23 season.

 

 

GAA apologies to 4×100 men's relay team after disqualification
'My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction' – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
