0
Menu
Sports

Real Madrid reportedly interested in the future signing of Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey Goall Brian Brobbey

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Spanish giant, Real Madrid have been linked with a possible move to sign Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey.

The highly-rated young striker last month left RB Leipzig to rejoin his boyhood club Ajax Amsterdam.

Before completing that switch from Germany to sign for the Eredivisie Champions, Brian Brobbey was a transfer target of English Premier League side Manchester United.

His former manager Erik ten Hag tried to get him to join him at Old Trafford but he opted to sign for Ajax to replace Ivorian striker Sebastian Haller.

Now starting the 2022/23 football season with Ajax, new reports coming in is that La Liga outfit Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the striker.

Sources say the European heavyweight fancy a future move to sign the striker to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

At the moment, Brian Brobbey is focused on breaking into the Ajax first eleven for the new football season.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: