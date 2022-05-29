Real Madrid trends after UCL final triumph over Liverpool

Real Madrid win 2022 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win UCL

Vinicius Junior scores in UCL finale



Football fans have reacted to Real Madrid's win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 28, 2022.



The La Liga champions concluded their season with a double after beating the Reds 1-0 at Stade de France in Paris.



Vinicius Junior scored the match-winner in what was a close contest that kept both fans on the edge of their seats.



Following the win, Madrid fans have burst into joy on social media, celebrating their 14th Champions League title while Liverpool suffer trolls after their dream of winning a quadruple got shattered.



Fabinho, Konate, and Keita who were poor on the night have had their names in the trends whiles Modric, Courtois, and Vinicius earned praises for their outstanding display.



Liverpool ended their season with a Carabao and FA Cup trophy, losing the English Premier League title to Manchester City by a point difference.



Check out some reactions below:

Konate and Trent have really done a good job on Vini so far — bezaleel (@realbezaleel) May 28, 2022

Konate still hasn’t lost a game right ????????????????? — PRINCE (@_archrival) May 28, 2022

Anka by this time “You’ll never walk alone”



You’ll never monitwaasidi come talk — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) May 28, 2022

Thibaut Courtois put up a goalkeeping performance for the ages ???? pic.twitter.com/OUFpTOmTKB — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 28, 2022

Courtois blocking out the haters ❌ pic.twitter.com/gxDBSywvGn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 28, 2022

Thibaut Courtois just dropped the greatest goalkeeping performance in Champions League final history ???? pic.twitter.com/6hkkLObcBJ — GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid didn’t just win the CL, they earned it. Their resilience throughout the whole CL journey right from knockout stages was unreal. Well deserved. — ????Fati???? (@Teemah433) May 29, 2022

Real Madrid fans drop your handles for a quick follow back ???????????????? — SHEILA ???? (@abena_mooley) May 29, 2022

Who says history doesn't play football? History won Real Madrid this season's Champions League... Their journey to the trophy doesn't even make sense but here they are. This is why Man City and PSG will never win it. — Don (@Opresii) May 29, 2022

Courtois vs Liverpool.



The greatest goalkeeping performance in recent years on the biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/2I9HrB15m0 — TC (@totalcristiano) May 29, 2022

????️ "To be honest I can't really believe the save I made from Salah."



Courtois with lightning-fast reactions ????@thibautcourtois | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/RafYbfZd6K — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2022

Real Madrid had one shot on target and it was a goal. — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) May 29, 2022

Liverpool were lucky, if not for VAR, Real Madrid would have won the Champions League.???? — kobi???????? ❼ (@kobiwaynejr) May 29, 2022

Real Madrid created 3 big chances and missed 2 out of the 3. Liverpool created only 1 and missed but they want to believe they dominated because they played more irrelevant shots — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) May 29, 2022

In 2015/16, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić and Casemiro played their first season together at Real Madrid:



???????????????? #UCL



???????????? Club World Cup



???????????? Supercopa



???????????? LaLiga



???????? Super Cup



15 trophies. ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hQc4QUmOHd — Squawka (@Squawka) May 28, 2022

Luka Modric threw the Champions League trophy ???? pic.twitter.com/WoOrNRLq0L — GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid basically beat England’s best three teams from the quarter-finals to the final of the Champions League. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 28, 2022

Congratulations to Real Madrid for the @ChampionsLeague title won tonight at the Stade de France. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2022

You want players make them score Madrid aaa, Fabinho and Konate, Tsww!!! — MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) May 29, 2022

Its so nice to be a REAL MADRID fan!???? — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) May 28, 2022

A familiar sight. Madrid kings of Europe! ????#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/GOK8us5u09 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022

The gap Real Madrid give other teams for the UCL inside be soo wild ???????????????? — kvng Baff ???????? (@kvng_baff) May 29, 2022