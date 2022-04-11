Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood

Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba

After referring to his Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba as "my black guy," Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre asked not to be misunderstood or labelled racist.

This came after Mallorca defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday, with Iddrisu playing a key role.



Iddrisu remained on the field until the 96th minute when he was forced to leave due to a head injury.



Baba collapsed face caught a dreadful shot from Lemar in the box as the Rojiblancos aimed an equalizer. It took the medical team four minutes to revive him, and he was rushed to the medical centre for further treatment.



Aguirre told reporters that "black guy” was fine, but he quickly explained why he referred to Baba as such.



“I just saw him in the infirmary, they were doing an electrocardiogram, I saw him well, I told him: 'what's up, black guy', don't get me wrong, it's affection, because fines are going to start coming to me.

“He was scared, he is young, I saw a wound on his foot, I saw a scared face because they put pacifiers on him, there I saw him worried. I hope it's alright. Don't misunderstand about my little black boy, eh, it's affection, don't start, as my children are these bastards,” Aguirre said.



Mallorca's win on Saturday is a significant step forward in their fight to avoid relegation. They are one point above the dreaded zone with seven games remaining.



