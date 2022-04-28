0
Real Mallorca coach risk Baba Iddrisu against Barcelona

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre will take a decision whether to risk Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu against Barcelona amid fears of card accumulation. 

The 26-year-old, who is a card away from suspension, will miss the relegation battle against Granada next weekend if he receives a yellow card.

The match against relegation-threatened Granada is a key fixture for Real Mallorca as they fight to avoid the drop.

Coach Javier Aguirre will now have to make a decision whether to take risk with the Ghanaian, lining him up as a starter, or to opt for another player in midfield who could perform the same function in a match Mallorca is most likely to lose.

Already the side will be without injured Galarreta, Greif with doubts over Costa and Amath.

The Ghanaian is a key figure for coach Javier Aguirre and would toss with how to go about the tricky situation with the midfield star.

The midfielder featured prominently for Ghana as they secured qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Baba has a contract until June 2024, and is a key player for the Spanish outfit having made 23 La Liga appearances so far this season.

 

