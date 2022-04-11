Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu returns to training after collapse scare

Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Iddrisu

Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu has recovered fully after he collapsed during a La Liga match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has been captured in the club's gym following a recovery session on Monday after spending Sunday's night at the hospital for observation.



The Ghana international had to be rushed to the hospital after he collapsed in injury time during the side's 1-0 win over the Rojiblancos.



However, the Ghana superstar is back on the grind after returning to the team's gym for the recovery session on Monday morning.



The Black Stars are preparing for the 2022 World Cup and a serious long-term injury would prevent the talented midfielder from playing at the tournament in Qatar in seven months' time.



The 26-year-old fell to the ground after a challenge from France midfielder Thomas Benoît Lemar.

Iddrisu's teammate rushed to his aid and demanded for medical attention for the Ghana international who had completely gone off.





It took four minutes for the medics to revive the Ghanaian whose face met a ferocious shot from Lemar in the box as the Rojiblancos aimed an equalizer.The Black Stars midfielder in delivering his duty for Mallorca inadvertently met the shot which sent him crashing down onto the turf.He was immediately rushed to the hospital after being stretchered off the field for further assessment.

This led to refereee Martinez Munera extending the match for another four minutes taking the game to the 100th minute.



The midfielder featured prominently for Ghana as they secured qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Baba has a contract until June 2024, and is a key player for the Spanish outfit having made 23 La Liga appearances so far this season.