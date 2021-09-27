Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng sent off in Spain

Samuel Obeng was sent off for a bad foul

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng picked up a straight red card in Spain over the weekend in the game between Real Oviedo against Girona.

Obeng gave the ball away and in his attempt to win it back he committed a bad foul that resulted in his sending off in the 89th minute.



His dismissal saw Real Oviedo drop points at home against Girona in the Spanish second-tier league.

The 24-year-old former Ghana U23 player will miss Oviedo’s next two games against Zaragoza and Gijon respectively.



Obeng’s absence is a blow because he is their livewire scoring three goals, more than any Oviedo player, after seven league games.