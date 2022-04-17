5
Real Tamale United beats Asante Kotoko 2-1 to earn famous victory

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Tamale United stunned Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday with a spirited performance.

Ronald Frimpong got the first goal for the hosts after their player was brought down in the box and RTU were awarded a penalty. Frimpong slotted the ball home to give RTU the lead

RTU maintained their lead into the second half when they got their second goal when goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim failed to clear a cross and Victor Aidoo headed the ball to score for the northern giants, who have now climbed out of the relegation zone.

Franck Mbella Etouga was later brought down in the box and he was awarded a penalty.

The Cameroonian scored his 17th goal of the season, but it was too little, too late for Kotoko to salvage a point.

The win is RTU's first against Kotoko in 14 years.

