Real Tamale United can avoid relegation with current performance - David Abagna

Real Tamale United captain David Abagna says his team will be able to avoid relegation if they keep up with their impressive performance this season.

The UDS student has been a key player for the Tamale-based side as they continue to impress in the ongoing campaign.



Real Tamale United are currently sixth on the league table with 14 points after matchday eight.



According to Abagna, judging the way his team is playing, they will avoid relegation if they maintain their performance throughout the season.

“We will look forward to game after game in order not to put any pressure on us and keep trying to do well. If we continue playing this way, I am sure relegation will be out of the question”, he told Happy FM.



This season, David Abagna has scored eight goals in eight appearances for Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League.



According to reports in the media, David Abagan is likely to make the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.