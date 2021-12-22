Real Tamale United skipper David Abagna happy to make Black Stars provisional squad for 2021 AFCON

David Abagna, Real Tamale United captain

Real Tamale United captain David Abagna is excited to have made the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward was named in the 30-man squad by Coach Milovan Rajevac as part of the five-home based players to have made the list.



Abagna has been in scintillating form this season for RTU in the Ghana Premier League and is currently the leading top scorer with eight goals in nine games.



Reacting to his call-up after making the squad, the former AshantiGold forward was happy to be selected.



“I was tensed and couldn’t watch nor listen to the live coverage of the announcement of the squad. My friend listened and alerted me that I’ve been handed a call-up".



“Right now I am filled with so much excitement, thanks to God. I do not know how to express my feelings but I feel very privileged about this invitation".

“This is an opportunity and I am hoping to continue my hard work to get the team going. I will try to be at my topmost best".



“It has come to the time where the grace of God has located me. I pray that I go and prove my best and deliver".



“To everyone who has kept pushing for the inclusion of local players in the squad, we thank them for having the confidence in us, we call on them to keep supporting us".



“I thank coach Milovan Rajevac and everyone who saw my works and called for my inclusion in the squad. Another way of saying thank you is being at your best, I promise to be at my best.”