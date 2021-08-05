Red Bull Salzburg's Forson Amankwah cameos against Barcelona; provides assist in friendly win

Forson Amankwah celebrating with his Salzburg teammates

Youngster Forson Amankwah played the concluding five minutes of Red Bull Salzburg's 2-1 friendly win over Barcelona on Wednesday and provided a hockey assist.

The 18-year-old climbed off the bench in the 89th minute to replace Mamady Diambou at the Red Bull Arena.



Amankwah initiated the attack which led to the match-winner scored by Brenden Aaronson.



On loan at feeder club FC Liefering, the former WAFA midfielder is being given opportunities in the main team to prepare him for the main

Amankwah made his Salzburg debut last week when he made a cameo against the Spanish side Atletico Madrid.



He impressed new Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle when he was in charge of FC Liefering last season.



Amankwah joined Red Bull Salzburg this February and scored three goals in ten appearances in the second-tier with Liefering.