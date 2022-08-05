Red Star coach Dejan Stankovic praises attacker Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari

Black Stars attacker Osman Bukari scored a hat trick in Red Stars' heavy win against Pjunik in the Uefa Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday.

After the game coach, Dejan Stankovic spoke to the press about the result and also three-goal hero Osman Bukari.



His comment on the performance of Osman Bukari was unavoidable.



"Concrete and direct. The match always kicks out one player as Bukari. I hope that he will not be satisfied with what he has shown, you should always strive for better and move forward. I don't know if maybe Claudio Lopez was that fast, but I don't think so. I don't believe it," he said.

Throughout his career, says Stankovic, he rarely came across players as fast as Bukari. If such a "speedster" was his rival, he would know how to stop him - illegally.



"Thank God I did not have such a situation. I don't know how I would stop him, I would probably grab him with both hands and knock him down," he added.