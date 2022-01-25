Red card decisions at the AFCON are shocking - Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfileder Michael Essien

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien has questioned some red cards that have been brandished by referees at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

There has been a lot of dissenting views as to how random tackles are deemed red cards in the AFCON with many of the view that the referees are abusing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



Ghana suffered a red card in their last match against Comoros after an innocuous challenge from captain Andre Ayew landed him a red card when the referee has initially shown a yellow card.



A shot was spilled by the Comoros goalie and the Ghana captain prodded home but his momentum carried him into the arms of the goalie.



After reviews by the referee on the VAR monitor, Ayew was shown a red card whiles on Sunday Nigeria suffered another red card which was very soft as Alex Iwobi stepped on the heels of a Tunisian player after losing the ball was shown a straight red card.

In the round of 16 clash Comoros lost their captain to a red card which was a bit harsh prompting Essien to bemoan that the red cards have been shocking.



"Some of these red card decisions in #AFCON are shocking. Is football getting soft" he tweeted.



The former Ghana midfielder is now a coach at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



