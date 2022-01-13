Referee Ali Musah wants to destroy our team - Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama beats Hearts of Oak 1-0 outstanding fixture

Hearts of Oak fluffs chance to enter top 4 of GPL



Samuel Boadu commends players despite defeat to Medeama



Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has expressed furry over officiating in his sides 1-0 defeat to Medema SC at the Akoon Park in an outstanding fixture on played Wednesday, January, 12, 2022 in the Ghana Premier League.



Medema were awarded a controversial penalty by referee Ali Musah after Robbert Addo Sowah brought down Ivory Coast striker, Ahmed Toure in the box.



Former Heart of Oak player, Vincent Atinga stepped up and dispatched the ball into the waiting net to secure three points for Medeama.



Minutes after, striker Kwadwo Obeng Junior picked up his second yellow card to dash the Phobians hopes of getting back in the game.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Samuel Boadu who was livid over the two hash decisions in the game claimed that the referee wanted to destroy his team.



He said, “I don’t talk about officiating but this time around, I will hammer that area. How can a referee take such a penalty and after taking a penalty, just wants to destroy our team, giving [Kwadwo] Obeng red card?



“What’s the motive behind it? It’s much uncalled for. We need the beauty of the game, let’s play good football, the better side wins, period. The boys did well, I will congratulate them, they played to the instructions, they did very good during the first half and the second half,” Samuel Boadu told StarTimes.



“If not because of the penalty, it will be hard for them [Medeama] to score but now they have scored so we take it like that. All the teams are pushing hard and we Hearts of Oak, we will try our maximum best to push harder,” the coach concluded.



The defeat keeps the defending champions further apart from the top four as they remain in 7th with 17 points.



Their next outstanding game is against Asante Kotoko on February 28, 2022.