Referee Charles Bulu should be ashamed of himself - Eleven Wonders coach

Referee Charles Bulu

Head coach for Techiman Eleven Wonders has slammed FIFA referee Charles Bulu for his below par performance in their Ghana Premier League match day 29 defeat to Elmina Sharks.

The controversial coach says his side did not lose the match but their two goals that were chalked off by the match officials.



The home side defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders by 2-1 in a fiercely contested battle on Friday afternoon.



A quick fire brace from striker Benjamin Boateng gave the host all three points as they climbed out of the relegation zone and oushed their opponents into the scrap.



Benjamin Boateng scored his first of the two goals in the 2nd minute before he added the second goal in the 5th minute to put the game beyond the visitors.



Abass Ganiu netted for the away side to make it 2-1 but it only proved to be a consolation goal as the home side walked away with all three points.

Techiman Eleven Wonder were incensed as a shot hit the under side of the cross bar before crossing the line but the officials failed to spot it.



TV replays showed the ball had crossed the line even before veteran striker Alex Asamoah who was in an offside position headed the rebound against the post while they had another goal disallowed for offside after Alex Asamoah tapped in.



Speaking after the match an incensed coach Ignatius Osei Fosu blamed referee Charles Bulu and his assistants for their defeat.



"I don't think we lost. Everybody that watched the game knows out first goal was a clear one and should have stood, again we scored another clear goal in the second half but was not given."



"We didn't loose because we weren't good but we lost due to incompetence, for me we have beaten them 2-3. The centre-man is a FIFA referee and wasn't at the right place on most occasions in a tough game like this. He should be ashamed of himself."