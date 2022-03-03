0
Referee Gabriel Opoku appointed to handle Hearts vs Kotoko President’s Cup

Gabriel Opoku Arhin Banned Referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

The Referees Appointment Committee of the GFA has appointed Gabriel Opoku Arhin as the center man for the Independence Commemorative clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

He will be assisted by Ali Timuah Baah (Assistant I) and Freeman Awuloo (Assistant II) while Philip Arthur Forson serves as the Fourth official with Moses Abaidoo Mensah acting as the Match Commissioner.

Kotoko and Hearts will clash for the second time this season at the Accra Sports Stadium in a battle for the first trophy available for grasp.

Referee Gabriel Opoku was slapped with a six-game ban last November when he officiated a match involving Kotoko and Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A ruling by the Match Review Panel said Asante’s Kotoko Ismael Abdul Ganiyu who committed a serious offense against Emmanuel Avornyo of Bechem United deserved to have been shown the exit by the referee but he ignored the incident and failed to send the player off.

