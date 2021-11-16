Referee Moguetta Ndiaye is a disgrace to football - South African Journalist

Referee Moguetta Ndiaye officiated Ghana's game against South Africa

• Robert Marawa has criticized referee Moguetta Ndiaye’s performance in South Africa’s game against Ghana

• The Senegalese referee awarded a penalty for Ghana in the 32nd minute against the Black Stars



• The Black Stars have booked their place in the playoff stage alongside five other countries



South African journalist, Thomas Kwenaite, has called out referee Moguetta Ndiaye for his performance in the FIFA World Cup qualification game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The Senegalese referee officiated the game between the Black Stars and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa as Ghana qualified to the playoff of the World Cup qualifiers following a 1-0 win over the visitors.



The major incident that happened in the game, which was angered many South Africans, was Moguetta Ndiaye’s decision to award a penalty for the Black Stars in the 32nd minute after punishing South Africa defender Rushine De Reuck for a ‘supposed’ foul on Daniel Amartey.

Thomas Kwenaite, a journalist with SuperSports said the referee is a disgrace and a shame to association football.



“A lot of people (South Africans) are shocked at this decision, very upset and it's very difficult to accept this. I think the Senegalese referee is a shame and a disgrace to football.”



“He (referee) should be investigated and if found to have been involved in match-fixing, he should be banned,” he told Kumasi-based Luv FM in an interview.



