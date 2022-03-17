1
Menu
Sports

Referee apologises to Monaco after error led to Alexander Djiku’s goal for Strasbourg

FNvKQWQXEAAuIPb 1 Alexander Djiku with his team mates

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

An assistant referee for the clash between Racing Strasbourg and AS Monaco over the past weekend apologised to the latter after an error saw the team concede a goal.

Ghana’s Alexander Djiku was in action for his Racing Strasbourg outfit last Sunday during the big game against the French Ligue 1 giants.

On the matchday, the Black Stars midfielder displayed impressive form and scored with an overhead kick that secured the maximum points for Racing Strasbourg.

After a review of play leading to the goal, there was an incident that could have seen AS Monaco win possession.

Unfortunately, it was not one where the VAR could have been used. As a result, play continued and the home team scored from the resulting corner kick.

After the match, L'Equipe has reported that the assistant referee who felt bad for the ‘injustice’ went into the dressing room of AS Monaco to offer an unqualified apology.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game