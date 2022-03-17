Referee apologises to Monaco after error led to Alexander Djiku’s goal for Strasbourg

Alexander Djiku with his team mates

An assistant referee for the clash between Racing Strasbourg and AS Monaco over the past weekend apologised to the latter after an error saw the team concede a goal.

Ghana’s Alexander Djiku was in action for his Racing Strasbourg outfit last Sunday during the big game against the French Ligue 1 giants.



On the matchday, the Black Stars midfielder displayed impressive form and scored with an overhead kick that secured the maximum points for Racing Strasbourg.



After a review of play leading to the goal, there was an incident that could have seen AS Monaco win possession.

Unfortunately, it was not one where the VAR could have been used. As a result, play continued and the home team scored from the resulting corner kick.



After the match, L'Equipe has reported that the assistant referee who felt bad for the ‘injustice’ went into the dressing room of AS Monaco to offer an unqualified apology.



