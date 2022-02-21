Referee hailed for performance in Hearts vs Kotoko match

Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has earned plaudits for his performance in the Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Rustum Gameli Senorgbe was at the center of action for the epic Super Clash that saw Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 with Asante Kotoko in their outstanding fixture.



With assistance from referee Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as linesmen, referee Rustum Senorgbe was able to officiate the game very well to the satisfaction of many.



Rustum Gameli who is a well-known radio presenter at Volta Premier FM in Ho was hailed by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG] for his performance in the game.

In an appreciation tweet, SWAG said, “SWAG is truly proud and salutes you our dedicated member Rustum Senorgbe Gameli and your colleagues. Good officiating in the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. Game on Sunday.”



Some other football fans who watched the game also took to social media to express their delight in Rustum Senorgbe’s performance.



SWAG is truly proud and salute you our dedicated member Rustum Senorgbe Gameli and your colleagues.



Good officiating in the @HeartsOfOakGH and @AsanteKotoko_SC Game on Sunday.#HeartsKotoko #hearts pic.twitter.com/lUTG6CN3ue — SPORTS WRITERS' ASSOCIATION OF GHANA (@SWAG_Ghana) February 21, 2022

You don’t want to be the referee in the #SuperClash || the job ain’t easy. — Mr_Benjämin II (@AngeloBenjy) February 20, 2022

Massive props to the referee. He was very solid and firm. For a young referee, that was promising. His linesmen, not so much #SuperClash — Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) February 20, 2022

Solid performance by 37 year old referee Rustum Senorgbe and his team.#SuperClash



???? pic.twitter.com/JEKPkEA4Sa — Kwame Vlog (@benjideflowman) February 20, 2022

Good outing from referee Rustum Gameli and his colleagues.



How will you rate his performance today



Hearts of Oak 0-0 Asante Kotoko #DadaOlisehPhotos pic.twitter.com/SBoxJfvXqF — Dada Oliseh???? (@dadaoliseh) February 20, 2022

????️"You had a great game"



Guess that's what @MuntariOfficial is telling Referee Rustum Senorgbe.



Keep doing yourself and profession proud @MEGAMELIONE.#RusRefair pic.twitter.com/T1khJyWEdA — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@MrBoadu) February 21, 2022

Unfazed, Unrivaled, Class—— Top tier referee



Rustum G. Senorgbe only became a Ghana Premier League referee in 2019 pic.twitter.com/yqkUSqAggY — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) February 20, 2022