Referee who handled Hearts vs WAC match selected for AFCON

Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho, the Angolan referee who handled the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco at the Accra Sports Stadium has been included in the list for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



De Carvalho was at the centre of controversy with both Hearts of Oak and WAC accusing him of bias officiating.



Hearts of Oak blamed him for the club’s inability to score more in their 2-1 victory in the first leg of the CAF Champions League tie.

WAC officials also lamented bitterly and vowed to file a complaint at the CAF over the performance of the referee.



Their protests appears to have yielded no result as Carvalho has been named in the officiating team for the tournament which will be held by Cameroon.



The 2021 AFCON is scheduled for January 9 to February 6 2021.



Meanwhile Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has also been included in officiating team for the tournament.



Daniel Laryea is the only Ghanaian named in the squad.