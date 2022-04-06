Referee who handled controversial Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup

Senegalese referee, Maquetta Ndiaye

2022 FIFA World up to commence in November

FIFA release shortlist of referees to officiate at the World Cup



Top African referee Bakary Gassama shortlisted for World Cup in Qatar



Senegalese referee, Maquetta Ndiaye, who dominated the headlines after officiating Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa has been shortlisted to officiate at the tournament in Qatar.



Ndiaye has been named among a preliminary list that was announced on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, which has 36 center referees, 63 assistant referees, and 36 VAR officials.



The 35-year-old will be hoping to make his first World Cup appearance in his refereeing career.

Ndiaye was named alongside 7 other African referees on the provisional list.



The other 7 include Bakary Gassama from Gambia, Jean Jacques Ndala from RD Congo, Mustapha Ghorbal from Algeria, Redouane Jiyed from Morocco, Balmak Tessema from Ethiopia, Victor Gomez from South Africa, Janny Sikazwe from Zambia.



The final list for the tournament will be announced a month before the intercontinental competition kicks off in November 2022.



Referee Maguetta Ndiaye became topical after officiating Ghana's Group C FIFA World Cup decider against South Africa in November 2021.



Ghana won 1-0 via Dede Ayew's penalty goal in the 34th minute. The Black Stars, following the win, topped the group and qualified for the play-off at the expense of the Bafana Bafana.

The aftermath of the match was the penalty call by Ndiaye, in which the South African FA accused the match official of match manipulation and filed a case at FIFA.



Lo and behold, Maquette Ndiaye was vindicated after FIFA dismissed the case in December 2021.



Watch the penalty incident below



