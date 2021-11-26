Referees must not compromise on fairness - Alex Kotey

Alex Kotey

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotey has urged referees in the Ghana Premier League to up their game and avoid mistakes that can mare the beauty of the game.

This comes following the match review panel's decision to hand bans to some referees for poor officiating and error of judgement.



Four referees were handed various bans for infractions during the four week old Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to Fox FM on Thursday, Alex Kotey admonished referees to be firm and also officiate fairly with no favouritism.

“With the complaints and decision from the match review panel, we have had the opportunity to read through the decision. In the case of the Kotoko issue they talked about the Ganiu incident, it was a serious foul play. Ganiu was not aiming at the ball but the human being, the red card should have gone but the referee opted for a yellow card. I am advising our referees not to compromise on some of these things, if it’s a red card, give a red card. You shouldn’t say it’s minimal hence showing a yellow card,” the Referees Manager of the GFA said.



Alex Kotey added, “The GFA and the clubs have invested a lot of money in the league so referees must also uplift their performance to improve the league. They have to do more training and not only when they are going for their fitness test.”



After the suspension to the four referees on Wednesday, all eyes will be on referees this weekend when the Ghana Premier League enters matchday 5.