Regé-Jean Page: Why Duke of Hastings Simon dey leave Bridgerton Neflix series?

Bridgerton actor, Rege Jean Sean

Bridgerton actor, Rege Jean Sean, don announce im exit from di popular Netflix series on Friday.

For im Instagram page, im share a very short post wey im title, "Di ride of a life time."



"Na absolute pleasure and privilege to be your Duke. to join dis family - no be just on screen, but off screen too.



Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - e dey all beyond anything wetin I fit have imagine.



Di love dey real and go just keep growing." E tok.



Bridegerton on Netflix also confam di exit of Rege-jean Page , wey play di role of Simon, di Duke of Hastings for di feem.



"We go miss Simon presence on screen", dem tok.

"Daphne go remain a devoted wife and Sister, she go help her brother navigate di upcoming social season and wetin e get to offer.



All eyes go turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton quest to find a Viscountess." di feem join-body give hint on wetin go be di focus of di next season.



Di Netflix latest drama trend as number one for Nigeria for more dan two weeks, some say because of di 'fine' actor Regé-Jean Page wey dem use as di star actor for di movie.



Page, play di role of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings for di movie. Simon na di Duke of Hastings wey swear say im no go marry.



Dis no be di first film wey Regé-Jean Pagee don act, but dis one sweet pipo belle sotey dem begin wonder who be dis guy wey handsome like dis?