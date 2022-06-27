Reggina interested in signing Ghanaian youngster Brian Oddei

Brian Oddei

Lower tier Italian side Reggina is keen on snapping up Ghanaian winger Brian Oddei in the summer transfer window.

The Sassuolo forward is set to go on loan at Reggina as to aid his development as a player.



Reggina have opened negotiations with his parent club Sassuolo about taking their talented winger on loan next season.



The 19 year old winger played on loan last season as he was with Crotone on loan from Sassuolo where he managed some impressive performances with his brief chances on the pitch.

Whiles on loan at Crotone, the Ghanaian winger managed just 11 appearances all season but played 15 matches across all competition as he even made his debut for Sassuolo in the Serie A.



He scored once and provided two assists last season across all competitions from the Primavera to his loan spell.



Oddei was born in Accra to Ghanaian parents but moved to Italy as a youngster and is eligible to play for Ghana.