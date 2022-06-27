0
Menu
Sports

Reggina interested in signing Ghanaian youngster Brian Oddei

Brian Oddei Sassuolo 1610698121 54626 Brian Oddei

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Lower tier Italian side Reggina is keen on snapping up Ghanaian winger Brian Oddei in the summer transfer window.

The Sassuolo forward is set to go on loan at Reggina as to aid his development as a player.

Reggina have opened negotiations with his parent club Sassuolo about taking their talented winger on loan next season.

The 19 year old winger played on loan last season as he was with Crotone on loan from Sassuolo where he managed some impressive performances with his brief chances on the pitch.

Whiles on loan at Crotone, the Ghanaian winger managed just 11 appearances all season but played 15 matches across all  competition as he even made his debut for Sassuolo in the Serie A.

He scored once and provided two assists last season across all competitions from the Primavera to his loan spell.

Oddei was born in Accra to Ghanaian parents but moved to Italy as a youngster and is eligible to play for Ghana.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Related Articles: