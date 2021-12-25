Regional Football Associations present end of season report to Executive Council

GFA Executive Council

Chairmen of the Regional Football Associations have presented their 2020/21 season report to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association at a meeting in Accra.

The meeting which took place on Thursday, December 23, brought together Chairmen of Greater Accra – Samuel Aboabire, Ashanti – Osei Tutu Agyemang, Western – Simon Ehomah and Eastern Linford Asamoah Boadu. Others were Daniel Agbogah- Volta Regional Football Association, Alhaji Abu-Hassan – Northern, Upper West – Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu and Brong Ahafo – Ralph Gyambrah and Central – Robert Duncan.



The meeting discussed among others – progress made in the Catch Them Young refereeing policy, start date for the Regional competitions, support system for the Regional Football Associations, areas that need improvement, challenges as well as issues related to officiating and Game Centres.



For is part President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku praised the Regional Chairmen for their exemplary leadership leading to a successful 2020/21 season.



‘’I am particularly impressed with your approach to work especially in the area of proper implementation of the policies of the GFA’’ said President Simeon-Okraku.

‘’The Executive Council is happy about the support system which is in place for the Regional Football Association. We are good that you all put them to good use and to the benefit of all stakeholders.



‘’The GFA will again, invest $100,000 for the purchase of footballs for all the Regional Football Associations next season.



‘’It is worth noting that the Borehole project which we announced some months has begun across the country and a number of Game Centres, training pitches and League Centres have benefitted and we will continue to be implement it in all 10 Regions of the country’’ he added.



The Executive Council was represented by President Simeon-Okraku, Samuel Anim Addo and Dr. Anthony Aubynn.