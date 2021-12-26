Regional Leagues set to commence January 2022

The regional league will end in June

Leagues across the ten Regional Football Associations will commence on Sunday, January 28, 2022.

The date was agreed upon during a meeting between the leadership of the Ghana Football Association and Chairmen of the ten Regional Football Associations on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the GFA headquarters in Accra.



The Regional Leagues include third Division, Second Division, Regional Women’s Division One League and male Juvenile Leagues (U-12, U-15, U-17). Last season, football across the Regions was highly competitive running from Juvenile to Division three – where clubs gained promotion to the two elite Leagues in both male (Division One) and female (Women’s Premier League) categories.



At the Juvenile level, champions of the ten Regions also assembled in Accra for the first edition of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter-Club Champions League which was won by MAL FC from Greater Accra.

The calendar is expected to run from January 2022 to June 2022.



The Regional Juvenile Leagues and Regional Women's Leagues will end in May to allow their Champions to participate in the national competitions in June 2022.



All competitions of the Ghana Football Associations will end in June 2022. This falls in line with the provision in the Statutes which states that the football season starts on July 1st of one year and ends on June 30th of the following year.