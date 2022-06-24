Registration for Accra Inter-City Marathon to open June 27

Over 1000 athletes are expected to participate in the race

Source: GNA

The organisers of the much-anticipated Accra Inter-City Marathon have announced that the registration of athletes and participants will open on Monday, June 27.

A statement from the organisers said athletes, race lovers, and keep fit clubs who wish to participate in the event can visit the official website of the event; www.accraintercitymarathon.com to fill out the registration forms and submit their application.



It said interested participants can also submit their details (name, age, date of birth, region, contact number) to 0500071974 via WhatsApp to register or call 0555165166 for registration



The statement said the registration exercise would end on July 27, across all the registration platforms.

The Accra Inter-City Marathon also known as the “Homowo Marathon” is part of the activities endorsed by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) as part of activities celebrating the 2022 Homowo Festival.



The 21-Kilometer race fixed for Saturday, July 30, would commence at Papaye, Spintex Road and end at MantseAgbona, James Town amidst fanfare.



