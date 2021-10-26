Reject Johannesburg as venue for Ethiopia game – Kwakye Ofosu to GFA

Black Stars will play Ethiopia next month

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration has charged the Ghana Football Association to reject the choice of South Africa as the venue for Ghana’s match against Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Following a ban on the Bahir Dar Stadium where the match was initially billed to be played, the Ethiopian Football Federation has chosen Johannesburg as the venue for the game against Ghana.



With Ghana playing a crucial match against South Africa that same month, concerns have been raised over the decision by the Ethiopian Football Federation, EFF.



Contributing to the discussion on his Facebook wall, Kwakye Ofosu said that the FA must reject it due to the competition for first place between Ghana and South Africa.



“I can imagine the brainstorming session that led to the decision by CAF to allow Ethiopia to play the second leg of the World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars in South Africa when South Africa is in direct competition with Ghana for qualification to the World Cup. Ghana must reject this forthwith!” he posted.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is yet to meet on whether or not they will agree to play the game in South Africa.

In a Happy FM interview on October 23, 2021, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association disclosed that a resolution is yet to be reached on the matter.



“Unfortunately for Ethiopia after their games against Zimbabwe and South Africa, the match reports to CAF weren’t favorable that is why the venue has been closed down.



“At this moment I don’t know what went into this decision. But we can’t fathom why we are in competition with South Africa and they expect us to go there and play. The Executive Council will make a decision and we will inform the public,” he disclosed.



