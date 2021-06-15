Relegation threatened Ebusua Dwarfs appoint Kuuku Dadzie as new head coach

Coach James Kuuku Dadzie

Ebusua Dwarfs have turned to James Kuuku Dadzie to save them from relegation by appointing the former Black Queens boss as their new head coach.

Dadzie replaces Ernest Thompson, who palpably lost the plot with the club in real danger of being demoted at the end of the season.



With disgruntled fans mounting pressure, Thompson resigned before Dwarfs travelled to Obuasi for the clash with Ashgold. The Miners won 1-0.

The club’s top hierarch are confident Dadzie can make a positive impact though there is little time.



His first game will be at home against bottom dwellers Inter Allies.