Remember Black Stars, Black Princesses and Team Ghana in your prayers - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta

Finance Minister presents Mid-Year Budget Review

Government pledges to support Ghana teams



Ghana's contingents prepare for Commonwealth Games



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, has urged Ghanaians to remember teams representing Ghana at international sporting events in their prayers.



Team Ghana will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the UK, while Ghana's U-20 Women's team will participate in the U20 Women's World Cup as the Black Stars stage their 4th appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, who read the Mid-Year Budget Review, noted that government would support teams to ensure proper preparations and improved performance.

"Team Ghana is scheduled to participate at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from the 28 to August 8, 2022," he stated.



The Finance Minister added, "the Black Princesses will also represent Ghana at the 2022 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, and finally, for this year, the senior national team, the Black Stars, will represent our nation at the FIFA World Cup 2022."



"Government will ensure adequate preparation is made to facilitate outstanding performance by these teams. We encourage all Ghanaians to continue to remember them in prayers and offer our support," Ken Ofori-Atta stated.



In 2021, the government set up a committee to raise $25 million to support the Black Stars' preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



JNA