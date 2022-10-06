11
Menu
Sports

Remove 'robot' Haaland from EPL - Over 1.8 million people petition UK govt

Manchester City Striker, Erling Haaland Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 1.8 million people have signed the petition calling on the United Kingdom and Parliament to remove Erling Haaland from the English Premier League.

According to the petitioners, the Norwegian international, who is currently playing for Manchester City in the Premier League, should be removed from the league for being a robot.

Erling Haaland has taken the English Premier League by storm since joining the Citizens of Germain Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals in the opening 8 games of the Premier League season and has produced 5 goals after matchday 3 in the ongoing 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

He has now scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

He has now become the monster in the league and rivals' fans are not having it as they have petitioned the UK government to remove him from the league.

As of the time, this story was filed, the petition has been signed by over 1.8 million people in less than 24 hours.



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso