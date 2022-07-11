Rences FC beat Na God FC to secure Division One League spot

Rences FC are now in the Division One League

Tema-based Rences FC scored a last-gasp goal to beat Na God FC 1-0 in the final of the Greater Accra Division Two Middle League at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

The first half of the game didn’t produce goals but was full of entertainment as both teams displayed top-quality football.



Na God FC looked the better side in the second half but their profligacy in front of goal caused them the three points as they missed two glaring chances that came their way.



The game was certain for shootouts but Rences FC struck in the final minute of added time to inflict a painful 1-0 defeat on Na God FC who showed class in the entire duration of the match.

Jesse Noi popped up to head home the match-winner as he headed into the back of the net a free-kick from the edge of the box for the only goal of the match.



Rences have been declared champions of the 2021/22 Greater Accra Division Two Middle League – to secure qualification to the National Division One League. They will compete in Zone Three of the second-tier championship.