Rennes fans should expect a lot of goals from me - Kamaldeen

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has promised to perform at a high level following his big-money transfer to Rennes.

According to the teenager, who completed the switch last week, fans of the French Ligue 1 club should expect a lot of goals from him.



“I am very direct, I am fast and skilled and can also score a lot of goals."



“Fans looking at me should be expecting goals,” he said after completing his move to the French side.



Sulemana looked set to join Ajax but Rennes pulled off a massive coup as they offered more money than their Dutch outfit to secure his services on a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old has committed to Rennes for the next five years after the club reportedly paid the Danish side a total of more than $23m, with 75% of that fee to be paid upfront.



He scored 10 times and weighed in with eight assists in the Danish league last season for Norsdjaelland.



