Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana's bad form explained

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana, 19-year-old, had a highly promising beginning to life in France with Stade Rennais. He has, however, suffered a little growth difficulty in recent times.

Due to health issues, the AFCON, and the competition, the Ghanaian footballer has not raced since December 1st in Lille.



A condition that Bruno Genesio regards as usual for the former Midtjylland player who has just recently discovered Ligue 1.

“It was also valid for Lovro (Majer) or other players. We have to be protective. It's your role (the media) to solicit them, it's everyone's role to praise a player when he has one or two very good matches,"



"Our role is to protect them from all that, because we know it can be counterproductive for young players. You have to be vigilant, and I think we may not have done it enough at that time,” said the Breton technician about his winger.