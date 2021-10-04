Rennes star Kamaldeen Sulemana reacts to 'unforgettable' victory against PSG

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed delight in Stade Rennais historic win against Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The teen sensation was in explosive form for the Red and Blacks, providing an assist in the 2-0 victory over star-studded PSG.



"An unforgettable night at Roahzon park. Feels amazing to be a part of such historic night & be able to leave a mark. Thanks for the support from Roahzon, all Ghanaians & beyond The mugushow continues," he wrote on Twitter.



The Ghana international whipped in across and which was turned in by Gaëtan Laborde- right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.



Just after the break, Rennes doubled their lead through Flavien Tait who delivered right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.



Sulemana nearly scored on 61 minutes but his right footed shot from outside the box went too high.



