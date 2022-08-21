0
Renovation works at Baba Yara Sports Stadium nears completion

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Renovation works are ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium are nearing their completion stages.

The 40,000-seater capacity stadium was closed down after the Ghana Premier League for works to be carried out ahead of FIFA International competitions.

The stadium has taken shape and nearing its completion to host domestic and international games upon its completion.

“As it stands now, seats at the stadium have been fixed, flood lights have been installed, while the drainage system has also been completed and the growth of the grass will be underway soon, "The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) said.

Asante Kotoko will play Burkinabe side Rail Club du Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first qualification round of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors will be travelling to Ouagadougou for the first leg tie before hosting the Orange and Black lads in the second leg fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a week later.

