Repay the love of Ghanaians with qualification to the World Cup – Kenpong charges Black Stars

Kenpong was in attendance during the first leg in Kumasi

Former Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) has charged the Black Stars to repay the love and support of Ghanaians with qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

According to the owner and bankroller of Kenpong Football Academy, Ghanaians on Friday, March 25, 2022 demonstrated great sense of patriotism and love to the Black Stars and must be rewarded.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Kenpong who was at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium described the atmosphere as electric, charged and unprecedented.



He surmised that the outpour of love by Ghanaians on last Friday only compares to that of Asante Kotoko fans in the 1986/1987 season when Kumasi Asante Kotoko hosted and defeated Egyptian giants Zamalek.



Kenpong disclosed that the game on Friday was reminiscent of that episode and that it is indicative of the love Asanteman and Ghanaians at large have for the Black Stars.



He opined that anything other than a qualification to the World Cup will be a betrayal of the faith and composed imposed in the team by Ghanaians.



He therefore urged coach Otto Addo and the team to play their hearts for victory against the Super Eagles.

Whiles appreciating the challenge ahead, the business mogul, philanthropist and life-long Asante Kotoko supporter said that the spirit of Ghanaians will propel the team to get a favourable result in Nigeria.



“What I experienced at the stadium on Friday was incredible. I’ve been to a lot of games but the atmosphere in Kumasi is something I haven’t had in a long time. It reminded me of the 1998/1999 season when we (Kotoko) played Zamalek at the Baba Yara Stadium. The supporters were incredible and that show how much Asanteman loves football.



“We need the players to up their game today. They were good on Friday but they need to win today’s game and qualify for the World Cup. The team has come a long way and now that Ghanaians have come on board, it is important they give them something to cheer about. I have no doubt that they will do it against Nigeria”, he said.



The Black Stars play as guest to Nigeria in the return fixture of the 2022 World Cup play-off.



Black Stars have their work cut out for them with a goal-scoring draw being enough to hand them a fourth appearance at the World Cup.



Coach Otto Addo in a pre-match presser said his team is determined to qualify for the global sporting showpiece and that plans are in place to get one over Nigeria.