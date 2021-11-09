Replace Black Queens with Hasaacas Ladies - Ghanaians react

• The Black Queens failed to qualify for AWCON 2022
• But Hasaacas Ladies are on the verge of conquering Africa
• Ghanaians now want Hasaacas Ladies to represent the Black Queens in future
Some Ghanaians on social media want players in the Women’s national team, Black Queens to be replaced with the Hasaacas Ladies squad.
Hasaacas Ladies earned plaudits after their stellar performance so far in the CAF Women’s Champions League which has seen them win all their two games.
The Ghanaian team managed by Coach Yussif Basigi defeated Malabo Kings by 3-1 in the first game before beating AS Mande by 3-0 on Monday night.
The Black Queens have recently come under pressure following their inability to qualify to the African Women’s Cup of Nations.
The Black Queens lost by 2-1 to Nigeria’s Super Falcons in a two-legged affair.
Only one Hasaacas Ladies player was included in the game against Nigeria which many have considered unfair.
But following Hasaacas Ladies perfect run at the CAF Club competition, many want the entire playing body to be made to represent Ghana as the Black Queens in future assignments.
Below are some tweets by Ghanaians on social media
Hasaacas Ladies are conquering the whole of Africa, yet, Mercy Tagoe says only one player from the team, deserves a place in the current Black Queens dominated by local players. Judgement is not an event. Allah zai shar'anta ku, da kowa da kowa ???????? pic.twitter.com/V3SSda8aL0— oti-asirifi (@otiasirifi1) November 8, 2021
Hasaacas Ladies should be the new Black Queens ????— SHIZZY AYO (@shizzyayo1) November 8, 2021
Hasaacas Ladies again ????.....so was it out of hatred these girls didn't get call-up in the Black Queens team or what???? Ghana football......hmmm pic.twitter.com/P1lzdlN4OA— Nana Yaw Nti (@NanaYawNti123) November 8, 2021
This hasaacas ladies team can beat any national team but when it come call up to the black queens the coach will call only one player.— Tonado wan (@TonadoWan) November 8, 2021
Hmmmmmmmmm Ghana ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/j4Skf9FzlI
Hassacas ladies are so good…why don’t they just use them to represent Black Queens?— Don (@Opresii) November 5, 2021
How on earth did Evelyn Badu miss out on the Black Queens squad ????????♂️????????♂️ girl is just the best player in Ghana without a single doubt...— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 5, 2021
Dem for select all eleven players for black Queens sharp pic.twitter.com/cfvDXdbQyb— kwesi Lorv (@Starnat46113752) November 8, 2021
Petition to make Hasaacas Ladies the new Black Queens ????@GhanaFootballA1 pic.twitter.com/dSPgrMJO04— AbanKoti (@boadu_steve) November 8, 2021
Petition to make Hasaacas Ladies the new Black Queens ????— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 8, 2021
They move like Bayern Munich and I like it ???????? pic.twitter.com/px6DMKQbV8
