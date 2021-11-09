Replace Black Queens with Hasaacas Ladies - Ghanaians react

Hasaacas Ladies

• The Black Queens failed to qualify for AWCON 2022

• But Hasaacas Ladies are on the verge of conquering Africa



• Ghanaians now want Hasaacas Ladies to represent the Black Queens in future



Some Ghanaians on social media want players in the Women’s national team, Black Queens to be replaced with the Hasaacas Ladies squad.



Hasaacas Ladies earned plaudits after their stellar performance so far in the CAF Women’s Champions League which has seen them win all their two games.



The Ghanaian team managed by Coach Yussif Basigi defeated Malabo Kings by 3-1 in the first game before beating AS Mande by 3-0 on Monday night.

The Black Queens have recently come under pressure following their inability to qualify to the African Women’s Cup of Nations.



The Black Queens lost by 2-1 to Nigeria’s Super Falcons in a two-legged affair.



Only one Hasaacas Ladies player was included in the game against Nigeria which many have considered unfair.



But following Hasaacas Ladies perfect run at the CAF Club competition, many want the entire playing body to be made to represent Ghana as the Black Queens in future assignments.



Below are some tweets by Ghanaians on social media

This hasaacas ladies team can beat any national team but when it come call up to the black queens the coach will call only one player.



Hmmmmmmmmm Ghana ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/j4Skf9FzlI — Tonado wan (@TonadoWan) November 8, 2021