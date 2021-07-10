Reports: Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto wants a meeting with Manyhia Palace

Kotoko manager Mariano Barreto

Reports emanating from the local media in Kumasi indicates that the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Mariano Barreto is hell bent on meeting the top hierarchy of the club after disatisfaction with the management.

The Portuguese trainer has been tipped to leave the club at the end of the season after the club's insipid performance at the later stages of the second round.



Kotoko were in the mix for the title but lost out to bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who were trailing Kotoko at some point.



A section of the Kotoko supporters are of the firm belief that the Portuguese trainer has done very little to change the fortunes of the club ever since his appointment.

A report filed by Kumasi-based Pure Fm indicates that the coach has already engaged the board chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei and has told him some of his grievances but is still intent on meeting the chief of staff Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace or if possible the King himself who is the owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko are currently second on the Ghana Premier League table and will next play Bechem United on Sunday before hosting Elmina Sharks at home in their last league game.